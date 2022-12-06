Midlands Community Foundation now matching charitable gifts

Midlands Community Foundation's Matching Charitable Program is now available through Jan. 5.

MCF will provide matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly created affiliated general, designated, donor advised, field of interest, and scholarship funds, according to a news release.

“As 2022 comes to a close, MCF looks forward to helping donors accomplish their charitable objectives,” the foundation stated.

Matching donations will be made dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 per individual donor up to $100,000 of matching dollars in aggregate for all MCF funds. If donations exceed that level, matching grants will be pro-rated based on total qualifying contributions to each fund. Event sponsorships and tickets aren’t eligible for matching.

MCF saw 1,308 donors raise more than $1.3 million last year, with $580,068 qualifying for matching funds.