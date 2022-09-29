Midlands Community Foundation plans to match charitable gifts for year's end

Midlands Community Foundation is bringing back its Matching Charitable Program from Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, through Jan. 5, 2023.

MCF will provide matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly created affiliated general, designated, donor advised, field of interest, and scholarship funds, according to a news release.

"As 2022 comes to a close, MCF looks forward to helping donors accomplish their charitable objectives," the foundation stated.

Matching donations will be made dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 per individual donor up to $100,000 of matching dollars in aggregate for all MCF funds. If donations exceed that level, matching grants will be pro-rated based on total qualifying contributions to each fund. Charitable fund event sponsorships and tickets aren't eligible for matching.

MCF saw 1,308 donors raise more than $1.3 million last year, with $580,068 qualifying for matching funds, to support 91 charitable funds.

“We are pleased to be able to offer our Matching Charitable Program to our existing and new donors, giving them an opportunity to stretch their charitable dollars and increase the impact of their donations in the areas that are most important to them, MCF executive director Diane Knicky said in the release.