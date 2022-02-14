Midlands Community Foundation raises nearly $1.3 million in Matching Charitable Program

Midlands Community Foundation raised nearly $1.3 million over the course of its Marching Charitable Program, which ran from Nov. 30, 2021 to Jan. 5.

Under the Matching Charitable Program, MCF provided matching funds for new contributions made to existing and newly-created Affiliated General, Designated, Donor Advised, Field of Interest and Scholarship funds.

Matching donations were made on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to a limit of $5,000 per individual donor, and subject to a maximum of $100,000 of matching dollars being available in the aggregate for all funds.

A total of $580,068 qualified for matching funds.

Because more than $100,000 was contributed on an aggregate basis to all funds, the matching dollars were pro-rated among donors based on the total contributions made. Matching dollars were for donations only. Charitable fund event sponsorships and/or event tickets were not eligible for matching dollars.

“Year after year, the results of our match program exceed our expectations," MCF executive director Tonee Gay said in a press release. "Not only does the program help raise needed financial support for our 160 charitable funds, but it increases awareness of their causes and gives their donors an opportunity to stretch their donated dollars. We are happy to be able to support these funds in fulfilling their missions."

The mission of Midlands Community Foundation is to be a catalyst for lasting impact in Sarpy and Cass counties and to give opportunities to organizations and individuals so that they can pursue their charitable goals. Since its inception, the Foundation has donated more than $12 million dollars to many worthy organizations through its grants program, discretionary giving and special events.