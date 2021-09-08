Moose's Workshop brings fantasy into reality

A seemingly ordinary household in Olde Towne Bellevue is home to handcrafted robots from across space and time.

From Daleks featured in “Dr. Who” to droids from “Star Wars,” this workshop contains several creations that pop culture fans would recognize instantly.

All the robots were created by Chris Mendolia, nicknamed “Moose” and eventually his wife got into the hobby as well.

The couple is not limited to robot replicas as their basement is adorned with miniature figures and their backyard contains a rideable track for the trains they build.

Mendolia said the track in their yard is by invite only.

“Moose” began the journey of building up his droid army over 12 years ago when he began to lose his hearing and develop tinnitus.

He said he has always loved building things and is self-taught.

“I’m the guy who fixes what everybody else breaks when they try to do it,” Mendolia said.

He said the first R2-D2 he built in 2008, nicknamed “Patches,” is still his favorite.

The best part of the experience for Mendolia? He said it’s the fans interacting with the robots and other props.