'Morbius' a catastrophic failure of a movie

I love bad movies that are so bad they are often comical.

Take for example the legendary film, “The Room,” which has made me and millions of others laugh at its ineptitude. I was excited to see Sony’s latest film release, “Morbius,” not because I thought it was going to be a great movie. No, I wanted to see the movie because it gave me vibes of being so bad that it might be hilarious.

It is never a good sign when a movie gets delayed several times, like “Morbius” has.

Now, there are several factors that go into delaying a movie but it all boils down to money. I thought it would make more sense to release “Morbius” in February to allow Sony to capture the momentum off of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

When I went in to see “Morbius,” I had expectations so low that they could only be found in the Mariana Trench. This film somehow sunk even lower than my almost non-existent expectations.

I left the theater and felt like I had been assaulted by a vampire but in my case, it was time and money that had been sucked away from me. I love stories about vampires and I love stories about superheroes — I figured if a movie would combine those things then it would be fun. This formula has worked in the past with the Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes.

I thought that since cinematic technology has advanced so far since the 2004 film “Blade Trinity,” “Morbius” would at least be a fun spectacle.

Sony does not necessarily create cinematic masterpieces, but at least the two Venom movies were fun and had cool on-screen moments.

“Morbius” is devoid of all emotion — every character feels like a robot that I wish would get erased from the screen. At every corner, I was hoping the credits would roll to save me from agony.

None of the relationships between the characters felt authentic and each actor is phoning in their performance. I have seen better acting in made for TV movies. I wanted to record a video of myself auditioning and send it off to Sony so that they know what human emotions are.

That would be too heroic of an act for me to perform after this dumpster fire of a movie. Thankfully, one of the best parts of this movie is that it is short — under two hours.

Matt Smith, my personal favorite actor to play the role of the doctor in “Dr. Who,” does the best he can do with the material he is given. Despite his best efforts, Smith can’t turn a turd into a diamond. I know I already mentioned the special effects but the vampire effects on Smith’s face were laughable.

Was there not a practical effects artist on set? This movie would have benefited greatly from practical effects and practical makeup.

I will admit Jared Leto is better in this movie than he was as Joker. Leto actually tried and had some moments in the film that passed as acting.

I never expect a cinematic masterpiece when going to a superhero movie but what I do expect is a few good fight scenes. The fight scenes in this movie are some of the worst I have ever seen.

For some reason, Sony thought it would be cool to have this smoke-like effect cover the vampires on screen while they fought. This smoke effect made it hard for me to see what the heck is happening on screen.

The clearly obvious CGI present in the entire movie, and in particular the fight scenes, was a throwback to early 2000s superhero films. I actually think “Blade Trinity” had better effects than “Morbius.”

Each passing moment of “Morbius” felt like I was traversing further down into the abyss as if I were Dante being guided by Virgil. As my popcorn bucket became empty, my patience level for the movie began to become non-existent.

There was also a level of false marketing in the trailers leading up to the release of the movie. Audiences were led to believe that there would be several connections to Spider-Man. These connections were reduced to showing The Daily Bugle. There are two post-credit scenes and they both suck. I do not usually stoop so low to use the word suck but there is no better adjective to describe these scenes.

Post-credit scenes usually make me excited to see the next movie — these scenes from “Morbius” make me dread the next Sony-released superhero film. The post-credit scenes do not make sense and give me the impression Sony doesn’t understand how things work.

Sony needs to pony up and give all character rights to Marvel so that beloved characters will not go to waste in sub-par movies.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn, one bucket being the worst film of the year and five buckets a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“Morbius” earns one out of five buckets of popcorn for being one the worst movies I have ever seen.

The only reason that it is not a zero is that it is still better than the Catwoman movie.

