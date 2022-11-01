More space, better recruiting among benefits of Bellevue University fieldhouse

Bellevue University broke ground on Friday on a $24 million athletic fieldhouse.

Mary Hawkins, president of the private university, said the fieldhouse is overdue. Its construction will be paired with about $8 million in remodels for four existing campus buildings, including the Gordon Lozier Athletic Center.

Construction on the fieldhouse, which will be larger than 72,000 square feet, is expected to take 18 to 24 months.

BU Athletic Director Ed Lehotak said the construction time will be one challenge for recruiting, as the Bruins attempt to convince recruits that the facilities will be available in their junior or senior year.

The two-level fieldhouse will include multiple competition and practice courts for basketball and volleyball, along with other athletic facilities such as a weight room and locker rooms. The fieldhouse also will have a press room, an office and meeting and storage space.

“It’s hard to put into words what it’s gonna do for the athletic programs because their facilities have been really subpar,” Hawkins said.

Lehotak said the facility will be “a game changer in recruiting.”

“We’re very proud of our athletics,” Lehotak said. “We win a lot of games, we win a lot of conference tournaments, send teams to Nationals, but we lose a lot of recruits because of a lack of facilities. This is going to turn that around completely.”

The planned construction and renovation projects come as the university continues to expand its athletic offerings. In recent years, it has added women’s basketball, outdoor track and esports programs to help bring the total number of student athletes to nearly 200.

But the facilities haven’t kept up with the athletic department’s growth. Hawkins said the current athletic center, for example, doesn’t meet height regulations for volleyball.

“I should have done this gym probably 15 years ago,” Hawkins said, adding that university leaders’ frugal philosophy has contributed to delaying construction of a new facility.

“But the board has really wrapped their head around the value that athletics brings to the university and really strong academic and leadership development that the athletes provide. They graduate and they’re working in our community.”

Lehotak added that breaking ground was “almost surreal” after hoping and praying about building the fieldhouse for “forever.” When he got a phone call out of the blue saying construction would go ahead, Lehotak was shocked.

“OK, you’re talking to me? I was very shocked, very pleased and very happy. It has been a long time coming, but we’re gonna get it done,” Lehotak said.

Bellevue University also will renovate and repurpose existing spaces, including the current athletic center, Freeman Lozier Library, Margre H. Durham Student Center and Durham Administration Building.

Hawkins said the renovations will allow the university to add more student support services. She added that the university won’t be able to renovate the existing buildings until the fieldhouse is built.

“Otherwise, the athletes won’t have a place to play,” Hawkins said.

Bellevue University is the latest small Nebraska postsecondary institution to announce plans for new athletic facilities. This summer, Wayne State College and Peru State College said they would spend $26.5 million and $14.6 million, respectively, to build domed athletic facilities on their campuses.