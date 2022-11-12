More than 300 people turn out to support Bellevue's Holiday Heroes Chili Cook-off

The Holiday Heroes Chili Cook-off drew a great turnout Friday evening to bring a brighter Christmas to more than 100 Bellevue Public Schools children.

The annual tradition raises money for the Holiday Heroes -- formerly called Shop With a Cop -- program conducted by the Bellevue Police and Fire Departments. Firefighters and police officers will go shopping with the children and their families to buy needed clothing as well as Christmas wish list items.

The cook-off prompted over a dozen entries enjoyed by more than 300 people, according to Phil Davidson, the City of Bellevue's community relations coordinator. A silent auction was also held. Admission was $10 per person.

"Bellevue is filled with incredibly generous people and it showed tonight," the Bellevue Police Department posted on Facebook. "There are so many people to thank for our success tonight from attendees, participants, foundations, businesses and the list goes on. We are truly blessed to serve this incredible community."

Fire Dogs was the judges' top choice, followed by Eternal Few Flatwater and Jump High Five. Thin Blue Line won the people's choice, followed by Bellevue Police VIPERS and Eternal Few Flatwater.