More than 300 pounds of medicine gathered at Med Drop

Drug Takeback/ Med Drop

Emptied medication bottles are recycled during Operation Medicine Cabinet at the East Broadway Walgreens in Council Bluffs.

 JOE SHEARER, DAILY NONPAREIL

Ten bags of prescription medications weighing 305 pounds were collected Saturday, April 30 at the Sarpy County Medicine Drop, held in the Hy-Vee parking lot in Shadow Lake.

Members of the public were invited to dispose of unused or expired medications during the four-hour event.

This was the 24th year that the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office has held the event as part of the nationwide Drug Enforcement Administration's Takeback initiative. The Sarpy County Attorney's Office and Papillion Sanitation also participated in the event, alongside the Sheriff's Office and DEA.

In a press release, Sarpy County Sheriff Jeffrey L. Davis offered thanks to the agencies and businesses who participated in the event, "but more importantly, the public for bringing in the unused/expired prescription medications."

The 305 pounds of collected materials will be incinerated by the DEA to ensure proper destruction.

