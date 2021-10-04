MOVIE REVIEW: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' ups the ante of the Venomverse

Not a whole lot of people I know liked the first "Venom" movie.

I loved it for what it was and that was an absolutely fun film to sit back to and enjoy.

Tom Hardy nails both the characters of Eddy Brock and Venom. And honestly, the first movie and now even moreso in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," is really about their relationship.

"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is a direct sequel and follows up with Brock who is trying to break through into the journalism world again -- what a fool.

He tries to do this by getting all the inside details on infamous serial killer Cletus Kasady played by Woody Harrelson.

Obviously, things happen and Kasady breaks out of prison and is now armed with a red and equally as blood thirsty symbiote, known as Carnage.

The visual effects were stunning throughout the movie and Venom, in particular, looked and sounded even better in this latest installment.

Hardy is once again the best part about this movie and any characters outside of Brock and Venom and Kasady and Carnage, honestly fell flat for me.