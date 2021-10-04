MOVIE REVIEW: 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' ups the ante of the Venomverse

Not a whole lot of people I know liked the first "Venom" movie.
I loved it for what it was and that was an absolutely fun film to sit back to and enjoy.
Tom Hardy nails both the characters of Eddy Brock and Venom. And honestly, the first movie and now even moreso in "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," is really about their relationship.
"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is a direct sequel and follows up with Brock who is trying to break through into the journalism world again -- what a fool.
He tries to do this by getting all the inside details on infamous serial killer Cletus Kasady played by Woody Harrelson.
Obviously, things happen and Kasady breaks out of prison and is now armed with a red and equally as blood thirsty symbiote, known as Carnage.
The visual effects were stunning throughout the movie and Venom, in particular, looked and sounded even better in this latest installment.
Hardy is once again the best part about this movie and any characters outside of Brock and Venom and Kasady and Carnage, honestly fell flat for me.
There was no time to really develop these characters as the movie itself is less than 90 minutes. So, while yes, there is no filler in this movie, the side characters suffer as result of this.
The film also could have benefited from a R rating in some parts, but there were some scenes that had me grateful that they did not go over the edge.
What did throw me over the edge were the folks in the theater that thought the world needed to hear their commentary throughout the movie.
I think people must have forgotten how to behave in a movie theater, but here is a reminder to folks: keep quiet during the movie and that no one cares about the drama in your life at the movies.
The rant is over.
I also would recommend to stay after the credits as there is a special surprise waiting for those who are patient.
I was surprised at the amount of humor in this movie and I was laughing and having a good time more so than I did in the first film.
I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn.
“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” earns a four out of five buckets of popcorn for being a welcome addition to the superhero genre and has me excited for the future of the Venom character.