Music in the Park, Farmers Market held weekly in Washington Park

The Bellevue Recreation Department's Music in the Park is halfway through its 53rd season this summer.

The Kaylyn Sahs Trio performed its country pop songs Thursday at Washington Park near 20th Avenue and Franklin Street in Olde Towne.

The free outdoor concert series features hourlong shows every Thursday in June and July. Upcoming shows are:

• July 7 -- Shasta'z Blast'z (R&B, soul and blues)

• July 14 -- Grigio Bros. (country variety)

• July 21 -- Mark Irvin (pop favorites)

• July 28 -- Blind Date (classic rock)

The City of Bellevue recently replaced the gazebo at Washington Park, replacing the Ron Vosika Memorial Gazebo, which had to be replaced for structural reasons.

Phil Davidson, the city's spokesperson, said on Facebook that the gazebo is larger, well lit and meets accessibility requirements. The gazebo was installed in under a month.

Park visitors can now pass through the gazebo instead of going around it, which adjusted the flow of the Bellevue Farmers Market held on Saturday mornings through Sept. 10.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.