NASB recognizes ESU 3 board, BPS board members

The Nebraska Association of School Boards recognized its 2022 Board Award recipients during nine area meetings in August and September.

NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska’s 1,700 public school district and educational service unit board members.

The ESU 3 board and Gretna Public Schools board were both recognized with the NASB’s President’s Board Award for 2021, recognizing the members for professional and leadership development.

ESU 3 represents metro area school districts in Sarpy, Cass, Douglas and Washington Counties, except for the Omaha Public Schools. ESU 3 board members recognized were Alan Moore, Ron Pearson, Mary Scarborough, Brenda Sherman, Ted Stilwill and Stan Turner, along with Administrator Dan Schnoes.

Individually, three Bellevue Public Schools board members were recognized with Awards of Achievement. Maureen McNamara and Phil Davidson were recognized as Level 4, while Sarah Centineo was recognized as Level 6.