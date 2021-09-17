National Merit Scholarship Program announces semi-finalists

Three Bellevue students were named as semifinalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Zoe O. Fox and Bennett A. Schliesser of Bellevue East High School and Noah L. Parker of Bellevue West High School were announced as semifinalists on Sept. 15.

High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state.

The number of semifinalists in a state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the national total of graduating seniors.

From the approximately 16,000 semifinalists, about 15,000 are expected to advance to the finalist level, and in February they will be notified of this designation.

All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists.

