Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to remember, honor 9/11 first responders

Hundreds of people will climb 110 flights of stairs Saturday, Sept. 10, in remembrance of the first responders who ascended the 110 floors of the World Trade Center during 9/11.

At 8:30 a.m., people will gather at Werner Park in Papillion for the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

While walking up the stadium, they’ll have a chance to reflect on what happened that day, said David Yelovich, the Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb regional coordinator.

“You can walk a mile in the firefighters’ shoes that were climbing up the tower,” Yelovich said. “They went in while everyone else went out.”

The event honors not only firefighters but also police officers and emergency medical technicians. It’s about remembering their “ultimate sacrifice.”

Matt Gibbons of the Offutt Fire Department brought the national event to the Sarpy County community seven years ago. It started at Offutt, then moved to Papillion’s Werner Park in 2017 so that the public could participate.

He said it was important to him that the community shows its support for those who died during the national tragedy.

“Within our line of work, it’s a brotherhood that’s out there,” Gibbons said. “We need to remember those that came before us, the possibilities that can happen and all the sacrifices.”

The public is welcome to join in their efforts. Companies can create teams, or individuals can walk alone.

Gibbons said it’s a great event for all ages and physical activity levels. Yelovich said younger generations, including those who weren’t alive or don’t remember, are encouraged to attend. Typically, they aren’t as involved, he said.

“It would be cool to see the younger (crowd) — you know, 18- to 20-year-olds — coming out and talking with the older people,” Yelovich said.

It’s not a race, Yelovich said, though it’s fine that some people like to act as though it is. Those interested in the fitness aspect of the stair climb could prepare by doing a stair stepper with a weighted belt, he said.

At the event, Yelovich hopes to have a featured speaker. He also intends to get local fire departments involved. Participants can check out a 9/11 display, as well as wear a tag with the photo and name of a person who passed away during 9/11.

Around 400 people attended the day of remembrance last year. Yelovich has ambitious goals for this year, he said. He’s aiming for 1,000 participants.

Those interested in joining can register at tinyurl.com/2022stairclimb. If a person registers before Aug. 1, they’ll receive a free T-shirt.

Those who can’t attend but still want to contribute to the cause can still donate. The Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is raising money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which supports families of firefighters who have died. They hope to raise $25,000.

The climb is also looking for more event sponsors. Those interested can advertise at the event with tents.

For more information, follow the Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at facebook.com/nebraskastairclimb or visit nfff.akaraisin.com/ui/nebraska22.