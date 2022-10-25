Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund expands program coverage

The Nebraska Homeowner Assistance Fund — established in February to reduce homeowner mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures and displacement — is available to assist income-qualified, pandemic-impacted homeowners.

The program received $50 million from the U.S. Treasury and has distributed more than $11 million so far, according to a news release.

The Nebraska Investment Finance Authority is administering the statewide program.

Initially, the program provided assistance for past-due mortgage payments, past-due real estate taxes, past-due homeowners or flood insurance and past-due homeowners association dues. After further evaluation over the last seven months, the program has been expanded to better assist homeowners with additional needs.

Funds will continue to be available for initially covered items. The aggregate amount of assistance has increase to $40,000. NHAF may also assist with monthly payments for homeowners who have a deferred balance on their existing loan.

NHAF has added assistance for past-due utilities and internet. Cellphone bills and trash service are not included in the program.

All funds will be distributed until they run out, and they do not need to be paid back.

The household income must be equal to or less than 100% area median income for the county of residence to be eligible for assistance. For Sarpy County, that median income ranges from $90,000 for a one-person household through $125,550 for eight people.

At least one member of the household must have been financially impacted by the pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020. Assistance can only be provided for the homeowner’s primary residence.

Nebraskans can apply online at NebraskaHAF.com. A call center is also available to provide assistance Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1-844-565-7146.