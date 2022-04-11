Nebraska World Language distinguished scholars recognized

The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity and communicative competence.

“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and time periods,” Nathan Walther, Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar, said in a press release. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”