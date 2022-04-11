Nebraska World Language distinguished scholars recognized

The Nebraska Department of Education is recognizing 50 distinguished scholars during World Language Week 2022.
The World Language Distinguished Scholar Award recognizes Nebraska students for their leadership in language learning, commitment to language study, appreciation for cultural diversity and communicative competence.
Students were nominated by their teachers and submitted a portfolio.
“Learning a world language means strengthening one’s understanding of humans across all backgrounds, ethnicities, and time periods,” Nathan Walther, Bellevue West High senior and World Language Distinguished Scholar, said in a press release. “Learning a world language is an essential skill that is necessary in the diverse world we live in today, because it builds much needed connections between people amidst much divisiveness.”
High Honors
GERMAN LANGUAGE LEARNING
Ryan Wagner -- German Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) -- Bellevue East High School -- Rae Fahrlander, Teacher.
LATIN LANGUAGE LEARNING
Nathan Walther -- Latin Intermediate Low (Levels 3&4) -- Bellevue West High School -- Leslie Hooper, Teacher.