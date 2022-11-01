New $36 million facility strengthens bond between National Guard, Offutt

After more than a decade of planning, the Nebraska National Guard is finally moving dirt in preparation for the $36 million Bellevue Readiness Center near Offutt Air Force Base.

The facility, the Guard’s newest and largest armory, will be the future home of five Guard units and about 300 soldiers and airmen when it’s completed in 2024.

The project is being built on land owned by the U.S. Air Force adjacent to the Willow Lakes Golf Course along South 25th Street. From the site, the Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt is visible, along with a potentially stellar vantage point to watch the return of the Offutt’s air show, which is also scheduled for 2024.

“It’s literally a beacon on a hill,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska’s adjutant general.

The Nebraska National Guard originally planned to build the center in Mead, but Bohac moved it to Bellevue after taking over the state’s top military post in 2013.

“We need to be building readiness centers near our communities and not so much in cornfields,” Bohac said in remarks during the Oct. 25 groundbreaking ceremony.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who sit on the Armed Services Committees of their respective congressional chambers, helped secure $29 million for the project in fiscal year 2020.

“Spread across our state, readiness centers like Bellevue ensure that our Guard members have the training and supplies that they need so that they can respond to the crisis when they’re faced with it,” Fischer said.

But all the bids came in far above the budgeted price, said Col. Brent Flachsbart, the Nebraska National Guard’s construction facilities and management officer.

They tried again the following year, with the same result. Flachsbart blamed the higher costs on supply chain issues fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Unfortunately, our timing couldn’t have been worse,” Flachsbart said. “We had to reduce the size and the scope.”

Guard officials went back to the drawing board. They eliminated a second floor, cutting the square footage by 20%, to 103,000 square feet. With support from Gov. Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Legislature approved an additional $7.6 million.

The $36.3 million price tag is just a shade less than the $37.4 million inflation-adjusted cost of the Nebraska National Guard headquarters in Lincoln, which opened in 2012.

“This is going to be a world-class facility,” Ricketts said. “It’s really going to be a fantastic opportunity for us to be able to continue the mission of the Nebraska National Guard.”

Ricketts observed some of the many ways the Guard has served Nebraskans in recent years.

“From the most widespread flooding we’ve had in our state’s history in 2019 to the pandemic we had to deal with to the five wildfires this year, the National Guard has always been there to be able to serve and protect us,” Ricketts said. “If we want to have a National Guard that will continue to perform at a high level like this, we have to have a National Guard that has the facilities to be able to train and equip our folks.”

The Bellevue Readiness Center will include office space, a drill floor, a large kitchen, maintenance bays for National Guard vehicles and classrooms. Its exterior look will be modern and comparable to the U.S. Strategic Command headquarters about 1 mile to the southeast, opened in 2019. The center will replace an armory that closed in Fremont.

The center further cements a partnership between the Nebraska Guard and Air Force at Offutt. Just last month, officials announced that Nebraska Air National Guard’s 170th Group, which supports Offutt’s 55th Wing, would double in size to provide new services.

Offutt also recently welcomed back its jets after completing the $169 million reconstruction of its runway. The aircraft spent about 18 months operating out of the Lincoln Airport with the support of the Nebraska Guard.