New Bellevue mural highlights prominent locations

A new mural on Mission Avenue is designed to bring pride to the Bellevue community.

Featuring vibrant colors, the painting spells out “Bellevue.” Inside each letter is an image of a prominent location within the city.

The artwork was designed by Bellevue West High School art teacher Trevor Brockhaus — in collaboration with Mayor Rusty Hike and Dip Cravers owner Sarah Milligan — to look like a postcard.

Brockhaus said the mural should liven up the area located diagonally across the intersection of Mission Avenue and Madison Street from the Kwik Shop.

“I hope it helps brighten up the community a little,” Brockhaus said.

Second-year art teacher Brockhaus worked with five Bellevue West students to complete the piece: Olivia Manke, Esperanza Garcia, Alexis Robert, Chloe McAleer and Amelia Escalante. All are seniors this school year and will be art club leaders.

“The students are doing a great job,” Brockhaus said. “They’ve been reliable and helpful — waking up early.”

McAleer painted the “V,” which features Offutt Air Force Base’s main flag gate. It involved focusing on the many fine details, McAleer said, with the flags requiring a variety of colors.

“It makes you appreciate everything in the Bellevue community,” McAleer said.

These artists were commissioned to paint a mural after Brockhaus posted photos of their artwork on social media. Milligan reached out, requesting they paint the side of C.S. Beverage Repair, next to Dip Cravers, with the owner's permission.

Brockhaus said he was grateful that Dip Cravers, C.S. Beverage Repair, Hike Real Estate and the Midlands Community Foundation donated to pay this group of artists $2,000.

Though McAleer has been doing art for as long as she can remember, this is her first time getting paid for her work. It feels surreal, she said, to put something she considers a hobby to good use.

Doing it for the community, she said, makes it that much more fulfilling.

After drawing different designs in June, Brockhaus said he and the artists began painting this mural in July. Having spent several weeks bringing the mockup to life, Brockhaus said they collectively spent more than 200 hours working on this project.

First, Brockhaus power washed the wall and laid down the primer. Then, using a projector, he traced the design on the wall in pencil. After painting the background, each student picked a different letter or two to focus on. The mural was then sealed with a clear protective layer.

Painting outside involves considering factors that students wouldn’t normally experience in a classroom setting, Brockhaus said, such as taking into account that day’s forecast and utilizing different materials.

Those interested in visiting the mural can find it at 409 W Mission Ave.