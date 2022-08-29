New Bellevue swim school Aqua-Tots makes waves

With 17 years of experience in the swimming industry, Brandon Ray knows first-hand the significance of learning this skill — having needed to perform CPR on both adults and children.

This regional manager of Aqua-Tots, Bellevue’s new swim school, said it's crucial that all children take swimming lessons.

“It’s a huge importance for us because you never know when you may need to use those lifesaving skills,” Ray said.

Not only could swimming lessons save lives, he said, they can also teach children to love the water. He wants them to focus on learning what the water can do for them, rather than to them.

Children as young as 4 months old can learn to swim at Aqua-Tots, located at 3512 Samson Way. Introducing them to the water at such a young age desensitizes them to something older children might find frightening.

“It teaches them how to be safe and how to understand that water is your friend, even though it can be scary at times,” Ray said.

Ray said this can also help with motor skill development.

Aqua-Tots’ half hour long lessons focus on lifesaving skills. They take place Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Students can enroll at any time to learn to swim in the 4-foot, 90-degree pool. The room is heated, as well.

“We want it to be as comfortable as possible for those kiddos,” Ray said.

Though lessons are designed for children up to 12 years old, any age up to adults are welcome to take classes. Ray said those older swimmers learn more individualized skills, based on what they need to work on.

The younger levels follow a planned curriculum, with one and two being parent and child classes. Water comfortability continues in level three, focusing on basic skills like floats. Students start to learn swimming and breath control in levels four and five.

Once a student graduates level six, Ray said, they’re considered safe and confident swimmers. Not only can they perform freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke confidently, they can also tread water.

The last few levels, in seven and eight, prepare children for joining swim team.

The Special Needs Aquatics Program adapts lessons to work for children with different abilities.

Having experience working with nonverbal children who have autism, Ray said for them, swimming can be far more than a lifesaving skill.

“Sometimes, once they’d worked in the water and felt comfortable in the water, their vocal skills started to elaborate and become their own voice,” Ray said.

All classes are taught by instructors who have had at least 50 hours of training. They must pass an evaluation before teaching their own class. SNAP classes require additional education.

Ray said Aqua-Tots will be hiring year-round for “bubbly” instructors. Due to the extensive training, those hires don’t need to have been on a competitive swim team or have any experience.

Just a few swimming lessons were offered at Aqua-Tots when it first opened in mid-July. Now, it’s grown to having multiple instructors teaching every night. Business is going great, Ray said, with more than 400 clients.

There’s a huge need for this service in Bellevue, he said, as there is nothing like the business nearby.