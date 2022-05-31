New truck needed for Moving Veterans Forward

PAPILLION — Moving Veterans Forward, an Omaha based nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring Veterans in Nebraska returning from duty have a home of their own, needs a new truck in order to continue its primary mission.

A large portion of Moving Veterans Forward’s endeavors is collecting gently used donated furniture and household items and delivering them to the Veterans they serve. In order to move these items, Moving Veterans Forward must acquire a safe, dependable and reliable truck.

A campaign to raise $49,000 to purchase a new one-ton truck has begun. Moving Veterans Forward needs to complete the fundraising effort no later than Sept. 5, which is when they plan to trade in their current truck, combined with the donated funds, to purchase a new hauling vehicle that is on order.

“Our current truck has more than 230,000 miles, is no longer dependable and lacks many of the important safety features found on today’s vehicles,” said Ron Hernandez, founder of Moving Veterans Forward. “As our program relies completely on volunteers, a new, reliable truck is essential to help ensure their safety during the furniture collection and move process.”

All individuals, organizations, and businesses interested in supporting this important effort are encouraged to visit the Midlands Community Foundation’s website at midlandscommunity.org/fund/moving-vets-forward-fund/ and click on Donate Now.

Donations can also be mailed to the Midlands Community Foundation, Moving Veterans Forward Fund, 217 N. Jefferson St., Papillion, NE 68046.

Since the Moving Veterans Forward program began in 2011, they have successfully transitioned nearly 2,000 homeless veterans into affordable housing.

For more information about the program, visit MVFNE.org

