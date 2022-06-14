Newly hired area teachers to be treated to free 'shopping day'

An unprecedented amount of used classroom supplies were donated last school year by current school staff members to the Omaha Education Association, and they’ll be up for grabs this week by newly hired teachers in metro area public schools.

The new educators will be able to select needed items to take and use in their classrooms or offices on a “shopping day” scheduled Wednesday June 15 at the OEA office, 4202 S. 57th St.

“Whether you’re new and gathering supplies for your position, or if you are a current school staff member hoping to declutter your space, our Finders Keepers event is for you,” said Robert Miller, president of the association. “This has become a very popular and helpful annual event and we encourage educators to stop by for a free classroom shopping spree.”

New educators from Bellevue, Papillion La Vista, Ralston, Millard, Westside and Omaha Public Schools are invited to register to attend.

Veteran educators can still donate new or gently used classroom supplies, decor and furniture for their newly hired colleagues.

Breakfast and lunch are provided on a first-come basis. Gift card drawings also will take place throughout the day.

Miller said an unprecedented amount of donated goods were donated last year by the veteran educators, including notebooks, glue sticks, small group reading sets, board and educational games, bulletin board materials, furniture, toys, book racks and more.

