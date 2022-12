No school will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Bellevue Public Schools announced the closure citing discussions with Offutt Air Force Base and "due to the unique weather conditions that are forecast."

The Lied Activity Center will also be closed. Kids’ Time will have a consolidated site at Lemay Elementary, 2726 Kennedy Drive.

"We take numerous factors into consideration with these decisions for our district," the district said in an email. "However, our number one priority is safety."