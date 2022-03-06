Nomination open for Omaha Metropolitan Ares Tourism Awards

The public is invited to participate in the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards by nominating local tourism businesses.

Nominations will be accepted through March 11 at OMATourismAwards.com for the following categories:

● Best Hotel

● Best Restaurant

● Best Attraction

● Best Retail Outlet

In 2021, a total of 1,090 nominations were submitted.

Starting on March 21, the public is invited back to the site to vote for the best tourism businesses in the area.

The winners in each category will be recognized during National Travel and Tourism Week, May 1-7.

Visit Omaha, Sarpy County Tourism and the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau partner to present the OMA Tourism Awards each year to celebrate the more than 18,000 people who work in the local tourism industry.