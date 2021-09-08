Northbound US-75 to close at Cornhusker Road overnight Sept. 9

Weather permitting, beginning Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., northbound US-75 will be closed at Cornhusker Road, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
State maintenance forces will be repairing an overhead sign structure. Motorists should use the off- and on-ramps at Cornhusker Road to continue on northbound US-75.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.
