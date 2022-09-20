Nuclear power plant manager to speak at Bellevue University

Bellevue University will welcome Andy Askin, operations manager at Cooper Nuclear Station, as its keynote speaker for the College of Business Speaker Series event scheduled for Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public and will be held in the Hitchcock Humanities Criss Auditorium at 1040 Bruin Blvd. The event will be available to view via livestream at bellevue.zoom.us/j/94682418896

“Despite nuclear power’s role as an important source of low-carbon electricity, it’s not typically a major focus in the clean energy conversation,” event organizer Rick Pennington said in a news release “Event attendees will walk away with a clear understanding of the current state of the U.S. electrical power grid and how nuclear fits into the country’s energy future.”

Cooper Nuclear Station is one of just two Nebraska nuclear power plants. It serves as Nebraska’s largest source of emission-free electricity and generates more than 820 megawatts of electricity. This is enough energy to power more than 310,000 residential customers during the hottest summer.