Officer retires after 30 years working with police dogs for Bellevue, Air force

After 30 years of service, Officer Jim Bartley retired from the Bellevue Police Department.

Being in a great job, the time went by quickly, the police dog handler said.

Bartley came to BPD in 1992, following a career in the Air Force’s Security Police K9 Unit.

After rotating positions for a few years, this lifelong dog lover was assigned to Bellevue's K9 Unit in 1995, where he stayed for 27 years. During this time, he worked with a total of seven pawed partners.

Helping keep the community safe with those dogs was one of his favorite aspects of the position, Bartley said. He also enjoyed training dog teams as an instructor.

He said working with the animals helped facilitate good community relations. Most people like dogs, he said, which helped start a dialogue between him and someone who might not normally stop to chat.

“They may not be too fond of the police, but they see the dog, and they want to come over,” Bartley said. “It promoted some good relationships.”

Traveling the Omaha metro area was another big perk of the position, he said.

The best part of it all, though, was the relationships he formed with other officers from both BPD and other local agencies. On days Bartley didn’t feel like working, chatting with friends made the experience that much better.

He aid he tremendously miss seeing them often, especially on the weekends. During his time with the department, he worked every other Sunday. On those days, BPD provided delicious lunches he’d eat with friends.

Tuesdays will be another day he will miss — dog training days. Each week, he’d get together with local K9 teams, whom he’d gotten to know well over the years, for a fun day of training the dogs.

Most calls were interesting, Bartley said, so he has countless stories.

Once, he came across a man who had been electrocuted. Bartley performed CPR, and the man lived. It was a great feat, he said, because rarely do people survive when they’ve gotten to the point of needing CPR.

Though he loved spending his days keeping the Bellevue community safe, he said that, after 30 years, it felt like time to retire. Bartley’s last day was Sept. 8. However, because he's currently taking the last of his vacation days, his official retirement date is Nov. 4.

He plans to spend retirement landscaping and tending to the acreage he lives on. Eventually, Bartley intends to get another job. Though he’s not sure what type of work he’d like to do, Bartley said he’d enjoy obedience training dogs for citizens.

Nothing is set in stone, but he wants to enjoy the rest of his time doing whatever sounds fun. No matter what, he said, dogs will remain a huge part of Bartley’s life.

At just 4-years-old, his four-legged partner Max will continue his journey in the department's K9 Unit. He’s been trained to work with a new officer.

“He has a ton of energy,” Bartley said. “He wouldn’t do well with being here at home without much to do. Being with a new guy, he’s out there getting worked up everyday and enjoying his life.”