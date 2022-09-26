Offutt Air Force Base to cut ribbon on new runway

Offutt Air Force Base will celebrate its runway reopening Friday afternoon with an event open to those with base privileges.

The completion of the $168.9 million project will return the 55th Wing’s jets to the skies over Bellevue, after operating out of the Lincoln Airport for the past 18 months.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. followed by the landing of 55th Wing aircraft at 2:15 p.m. Offutt heritage aircraft will land at 2:55 p.m., followed by speeches at 3:20 p.m.

Aircraft static displays will be available at 3:50 p.m., with working dog demos before and after the main event at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. respectively.

Entertainment includes the Heartland of America Band, food trucks, carnival games, bouncy houses, boost club tents and more.

The event is open only to Department of Defense identification cardholders and their dependents with ID card or too young to have one. Attire is uniform of the day.

Regular flying operations will resume starting Monday, Oct. 3.