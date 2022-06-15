Old Glory flies high along Avenue of Flags for Flag Day

Bellevue's Avenue of Flags was aflutter on Flag Day.

The annual tradition of the Greater Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce runs Memorial Day through Veterans Day. It was started in 1999 to show appreciation to military service members, according to a news release.

The chamber works with area businesses and individuals to financially support the program, and the tradition has weathered flood damage in 2019 and wind damage last year. The city Streets Department supports the project by putting up the flags along Mission Avenue and Galvin Road.

“With such an incredible community of retired and active duty military members in Bellevue and the surrounding areas, the flying of the flags is done to show our appreciation and support for all they do and have done for our nation," chamber president Michelle Andahl said in a release.

Anyone who wants to sponsor flags can contact the chamber at 402-898-3000. The cost is $85 for a single flag and corporate sponsorships are also offered.

