Omaha Blue Knights spread Christmas cheer to veteran families

For many families, the holidays can be a stressful time.

The Bellevue University Military Veteran Services Center teamed up with the Omaha Blue Knights to help two veteran families with children to enjoy Christmas with less stress on Dec. 8 at Walmart, 8525 S 71st Plaza.

The Blue Knights are the largest and oldest law enforcement motorcycle club in the world with more than 19,000 clubs and 650 chapters in 29 countries.

Members are current and retired law enforcement officers who enjoy riding motorcycles.

Bobby Clark, president of the Omaha Blue Knights, said the group has conducted the Shop-With-A-Knight event every year for at least the past 10 years he has been involved.

"We started out with one family and then we try and push it a little bit. So this year we're able to do two families. So, we'll raise as much money as we can and we'll help as many as we can," Clark said.

He said the group fundraises throughout the year and can often be seen at Omaha Lancer hockey games and other events raffling off items, among other fundraising activities.

Clark said that out of all the events the group participates in, this one is special.

"We get to help a lot of people out throughout the year, but actually coming through and not just giving a check, but getting to see the smiles on the kids' faces when we're helping them get some presents or, you know, it's not just presents, if family needs some food or different things, we're here to give them that as well," Clark said.

For more information on the Omaha Blue Knights visit blueknightslemc.com.

