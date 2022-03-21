Omaha Bryan boys soccer team wins home opener against Omaha Northwest

Despite the freezing wind and the gradual downpour of rain, the Omaha Bryan boys soccer team found a way to win its home opener on March 17.

The Bears came out on top 2-0 against Omaha Northwest.

The first half seemed like it was going to end in a 0-0 tie. That was until junior Francisco Barajas scored a goal with less than minutes until halftime.

The Bear's defense continued to be dominant as Omaha Northwest did not reach goal range all too often in the contest.

Omaha Bryan was not content with just one goal for the evening and tacked on to their lead with a goal from Cesar Hernandez with three minutes left on the clock.

At the time ticked down to zero, it was the Bears who celebrated victory.

Daniel Vasquez Guttierrez, head coach, said the win was an important one for his team.

"It was kind of a mental battle, last year they got us and think this Omaha Northwest team is a really good team," Vasquez Guttierrez said.

He said the loss last year to Omaha Northwest hurt the team.

"These boys, this year learned from that and kind of got motivated for this game, they knew what was at stake and they didn't want to go through the pain they went through last year," Vasquez Guttierrez said.

Vasquez Guttierrez said the Bears are a good team with great potential this year.

"We just have to get the young players to produce for us to get the machine running with the right parts,'' Vasquez Guttierrez said.

