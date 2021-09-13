Omaha Bryan High School debuts freshmen academy

He said the field day event allowed for students to get to know each other and their teachers outside of the classroom.

"What I saw out there today was just awesome and inspiring, kids were mingling with kids they didn't know before, kids were taking on leadership roles, kids were seeing their teachers as human on a very personal level and just kids were enjoying themselves," Ortega said.

Some of the field day activities included forming a human ladder, getting a team across a spider web without touching the web and several other team-based events.

All the activities that focused in on building up communication and teamwork skills.

Ortega said this sharpening of social skills was much needed after how last school year was affected by the pandemic.

"We've had some kids who haven't been in school since March of 2019, in person and so we know that as a school, we've done things to support our kids, transitioning back to in person" Ortega said.

He said the field day showed students were ready for in-person connection.

Ortega said the field day event set the tone for HS for the rest of the year.