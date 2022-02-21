Omaha Bryan wrestlers bring home two state medals

If there is one sport that Omaha Bryan exceeds at — it’s wrestling.

The Omaha Bryan wrestling team, led by coach Jason Susnjar, had a dual record of 21-5 and qualified eight wrestlers for the state tournament, held over the weekend at the CHI Health Center.

Bryan wrestling consists of hard work, determination and pride for wearing the bear singlet.

If there is one wrestler that exemplifies Omaha Bryan wrestling more than anyone it is senior wrestler Toby Wingender.

Wingender capped off a stellar wrestling career with a fourth-place finish at state in the 152-pound weight class and holds the career win record for Omaha Bryan with 141 wins.

Wingender does not wrestle year-round and spends his spring on the baseball field.

He also maintains above a 4.0 GPA.

Wingender grew up with wrestling and only took a year off in seventh grade.

He eventually came back to the sport after his mom asked him to start wrestling again, and after he saw the way Susnjar worked with his older brother Joey.

“Susnjar got me to wrestle my freshman year and I just had a pretty good year that year and I stuck with it,” Wingender said.

Wingender said it’s impossible to not like Susnjar.

“He brings the best out of you. He’s always in your corner -- win, lose, draw, doesn't matter, he's always there for you,” Wingender said.

Wingender said he would have laughed if someone told him his freshman year that he would eventually be the career wins leader at Omaha Bryan.

“My one goal coming into high school was to just get 100 career wins, getting a state medal, finishing fourth when at best I was expected to get sixth is just amazing,” Wingender said.

Wingender said the Omaha Bryan wrestling program has a bright future ahead with its young wrestlers.

Wingender said sophomore Cree Soe, who was one match short of going to medal rounds at 120-pounds at state this year, will continue to be a monster of an athlete.

“He's picked up so much technique, even from just last year to this year, he's improved so much,” Wingender said.

He also pointed toward freshman Abdi Unle, fifth place medalist at 106-pounds as having good prospects in wrestling.

“I'm calling it now. If I had to bet on anybody winning a state title in their four years, it's Abdi, absolute full confidence,” Wingender said.

