Omaha Bryan wrestling rolls through Bellevue East

The Omaha Bryan wrestling team continued to show why it is one of the best dual teams in the state on Jan. 19 against Bellevue East.

As with most duals, Bryan pinned to win and the scoreboard reflected that with 51-27 Bryan win.

Bryan has a dual record of 12-3 this season.

"I want us to wrestle like we have a chip on our shoulder, like there's people looking down on us and our guys have been," Bears coach Jason Susnjar said.

Bryan's roster is tough top to bottom.

At the Metro Conference tournament Bryan had three finalists with seniors Cree Soe winning his weight class at 120-pounds and Yusuf Mohamud and Chase Pokett earning runner-up honors.

"We stick our nose down, we put in the work and success usually follows," Susnjar.

Susnjar said he thinks his team would have made a good run at the Metro Conference dual tournament on Jan. 14 if it were not canceled due to the weather.

"We just have gritty guys and that makes for a tough dual team," Susnjar said. "We talk about it before every dual, if you can't pin them and if you can't tech fall them, if you can't do this and we go down the line, the least you can do is not get pinned."

Despite the team's success this year, Susnjar thinks there are some things his wrestlers need to work on.

"We have to learn to chain wrestle a little bit better. I think if we want a move like the fireman's and then if we don't get it, it's like crud, what do we do next?" Susnjar said.

He said his wrestlers need to develop a series of moves to progress through a match more effectively.

"We started to incorporate ‘this feel’ as you know, wrestling is just a feel sport. I feel this boom, it's there. So, we incorporated that into our practice a little bit more and I think it's kind of helping," Susnjar said.

Bellevue East head coach Todd Porter said his team is trying to gain valuable experience before the district and state tournaments.

The Bellevue East team was coming off a victory over Plattsmouth the previous night on Jan. 18 headed into the Bryan dual.

The Plattsmouth win was an important one for Porter.

"Last night I was particularly happy. That is my alma mater and getting one last win over Plattsmouth is fun for me being from there and all and I care a lot about the Blue Devil heritage," Porter said.

Porter said he thought his team wrestled hard against Bryan despite the loss.

"We got a couple kids we need to get going before districts, but I'm happy where we're at now. We're just a young team that is just trying to get better and led by the best kid in the state," Porter said.

The best kid in the state being Garrett Grice.

Grice has only lost one match during his high school career, has three state titles and is going for a fourth and holds the all-time-all class career takedown record.

Starting with Grice, Porter said the middle of East's lineup is its strength.

Porter said Mason Chandler continues to wrestle at a high level in the 170-pound weight class.

"We're hoping to get as many kids as we can to stay here in a month and it's getting close," Porter said.

