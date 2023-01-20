Omaha Public Power District welcomes Core to Board of Directors

The Omaha Public Power District welcomed a new board member from Sarpy County at its monthly meeting Thursday.

Matt Core was elected to the OPPD Board of Directors to represent Subdivision 4, which includes central and southern Sarpy County as well as Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties to the south.

Prior to his 14 year career in law enforcement, Core served in the Air National Guard and was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan.

"I feel a responsibility to serve my country and my community," Core told The Times prior to last fall's election. "My dad worked for OPPD for 32 years, and I learned from an early age the important role OPPD plays in our community and in our daily lives."

Core replaced Rick Yoder, who did not seek reelection, according to an OPPD news release. Core is a lieutenant with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s office, where he serves as an assistant administrative commander.

OPPD board members elected Eric Williams as board chair for 2023. Mary Spurgeon, whose district includes a small portion of northwest Sarpy County, was elected vice chair. Craig Moody was named secretary. Mary Spurgeon, whose district is northeast Sarpy County, will serve as treasurer.