Omaha teen killed in rollover crash on Highway 370 in Bellevue

An Omaha teenager died as a result of a rollover crash Tuesday morning near 36th Street and Highway 370.

First responders arrived at the McDonald's at 3609 Summit Plaza Drive about 4:04 a.m. to find an 19-year-old, who was determined to be dead after emergency personnel attempted to provide live-saving measures, according to a Bellevue Police Department news release Tuesday afternoon.

A police investigation determined that a vehicle operated by 20-year-old Jasmyne Murrillo was traveling eastbound on Highway 370 west of 36th Street when it crossed the center median and westbound lanes then rolled through the grass and came to rest north of the shoulder of the highway.

The deceased victim, Brian Jose Garcia, was believed to be a passenger. Murrillo was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Bellevue Crash Team processed the scene with assistance from the Papillion Police Department.

No citations have been issued, pending additional investigation. Police found no cause to believe alcohol or drugs were involved, according to the release.