Omaha Tribe asks to be included in new apartment project plans

A plan to raze a trio of vacant 120-year-old buildings in Olde Towne drew no opposition at a Bellevue City Council hearing, but the prospect of recovering human remains was raised by the Omaha Tribe.

The Elevation Lofts of Bellevue at 400 W. 19th Ave. would be built on the top of a large hill on the former site of the College Apartments, featuring views of the Missouri River and the bluffs of the Loess Hills in Iowa.

Jarell Grant of the Omaha Tribe’s historic preservation office appeared before the council on June 21 to ask to be included in discussions regarding the site.

“We have a vested cultural interest within this area,” Grant said. “This is where Chief Big Elk was actually buried first. He was exhumed and reinterred elsewhere, but there would be a potential for other tribal members that were buried in the area as well still being so.”

Chief Big Elk was buried on Elk Hill, but his remains were dug up during the erection of Bellevue College. He was initially reinterred in front of one of the college buildings, but the Sarpy County Historical Society had the remains moved to the Bellevue Cemetery when the college was converted into a housing development, according to the Sarpy County Museum.

Tammi Palm, the city’s planning manager, said she would connect Grant with the developers behind the project.

“In the event of human remains being found, we need to figure out how to get them back to my people,” Grant said.

The council invited testimony on a request for the redevelopment plan for the project for the 4-acre site. No one else testified for or against the proposal.

The plan calls for a 164-unit apartment complex with “lofted” studio and one-bedroom residences, as well as an in-ground pool, elevator access, a clubhouse, gym facilities and a package delivery center.

The redevelopment by Stella Realty LLC is requesting a little over $4 million in tax-increment financing on an estimated $20 million in valuation. The area was declared blighted in October 2021.

“The existing buildings are vacant, in disrepair, suffering severe deterioration, unfit for human occupancy, and due to the existing deterioration, need to be demolished for health and safety concerns,” Assistant Planning Manager Angela Curry wrote in a memo to the City Council.

Plans submitted to the city calls for “over-excavation” of the site to support the proposed buildings on the site. The plans propose an innovative parking design with some spots located under the new buildings.

Brent Beller, an attorney representing the developer, told the Planning Commission on April 28 that rents are expected to be about $1,300 to $1,400 per month. He said construction is planned to begin later this year.

