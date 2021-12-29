Omicron variant confirmed in Sarpy/Cass Health jurisdiction

PAPILLION -- The Sarpy/Cass Health Department (SCHD) was notified that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in an adult, female Sarpy County resident. The disease investigation is currently underway.

The results confirm the presence of the highly contagious variant in the health jurisdiction and underscore the need for residents to consider healthy choices -- especially getting a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when appropriate.

“With omicron being identified in communities surrounding our health jurisdiction we knew it was just a matter of time before the omicron variant was identified here,” said Sarah Schram, Sarpy/Cass Health Department director. “Getting vaccinated or receiving a booster dose is the best thing residents can do to protect themselves, their families, friends and community from COVID-19.”

COVID-19 vaccines are currently authorized and recommended for people age 5-years and older. The vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and other serious outcomes associated with a COVID-19 infection, including hospitalization and death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently strengthened its recommendation on boosters to state that everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.

Residents can search for a vaccine provider on vaccines.gov or sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn or call 1-800-232-0233 for assistance.

In addition to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine residents can also practice other prevention strategies to reduce their risk of being exposed to or spreading COVID-19:

• Stay home and isolate if experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

• Get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms.

• Wear a mask or face covering when in indoor public spaces.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will continue to update our community as new information becomes available.