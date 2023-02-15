My dog, Tilly, has loved how much like spring it’s felt lately.

She’s been spending most afternoons in our yard hunting squirrels, keeping an eye on the neighbors and wondering when the deer she saw a few weeks ago will make a reappearance.

She’s also spent a lot of time parading her Kong flying disc around to anyone who will watch and using it to track an alarming amount of mud into our living room.

While the mercury doesn’t look like it will stay comfortable — it is February in Nebraska, after all — it does make me excited for when spring actually arrives, along with having sunshine in the early evening again.

I’m hoping to make good on my perennial commitment to take Tilly on more walks, and I’m sure she’ll point to this column — as well as managing editor Rachel George’s recent recount of her wintertime hiking exploits with her pup — when I fail to do so again.

What I’m more optimistic about accomplishing, though, is bringing her to the dog park more often this spring. When she was a little puppy, we started taking her to Jewell Dog Park in Bellevue, one of the hidden gems of the local park system not so much for its amenities as the people it draws. We found an immediate community of like-minded dog lovers there.

More recently, we’ve taken her a few times to the La Vista Dog Park, located behind the public library. The City of La Vista holds meet-ups there, and I was impressed by just about everything to do with the park. It’s a nice place to pass an hour and get out some of the energy your dog has before settling in for the evening hours.

We’ve also checked out two other Sarpy County dog parks, the Beardmore Freedom Dog Park in Bellevue and Walnut Creek Dog Park in Papillion. We found the pups at Beardmore to not be as close in play style to Tilly, although we greatly appreciate a local business stepping up to offer such a high quality amenity to the area. Walnut Creek is fantastic if your dog wants to explore the wilderness off leash. Mostly, though, Tilly just wants to chase and be chased.

Looking ahead to this week, I’m excited to take another trek out to Heavy Brewing in Gretna, which is welcoming Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce members to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Last time I visited, I was blown away by the space, but I didn’t have an opportunity to sample anything. That’s a mistake I intend to remedy.

I similarly need to head back to Green Beans Coffee in the Twin Creek area of Bellevue to sit and sample a cup of coffee. I’m excited to see their meeting room, too.

This week’s paper is filled with opportunities to mark your calendar for upcoming events. Among some highlights:

Lenten fish fries are coming up, including the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St. Cost is $14 for adults, $11 for veterans and $7 for children.

More to my personal interest, the Polish Home will offer food and bar specials to the public from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, including pierogi, sausage, cabbage rolls, potato soup and pączki. They’re at 201 E. First St. in Papillion.

The Gretna Arbor Society will hold its 16th annual Tree Talk conference on Saturday, March 4, from 7:45 a.m. to noon at Harvest Hills Elementary School, 19125 Fir St. in Gretna.

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools is planning a K-12 art show Friday, March 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the new commons at Platteview High School, 14801 S. 108th St. in Springfield.

The Housing Foundation for Sarpy County is planning its annual Bags and Swag fundraising event starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the Housing Foundation of Sarpy County and the Bellevue Housing Agency.

What are you looking forward to this spring? Drop me a line at scott.stewart@sarpycountytimes.com with your feedback and suggestions.