Now that it’s March, it feels like the calendar is starting to fill up a little more — although I’ll be off duty this week, so I’ll have to leave that to my colleagues.

Looking ahead a couple weeks, St. Patrick’s Day is coming up fast.

Don’t have plans already? Mark your calendar for Bellevue’s Olde Towne Pub Crawl.

The crawl runs Saturday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to midnight, with Ollie the Trolley running from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. about every 15 minutes. Tips are appreciated for the drivers.

The Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters announced this year’s sponsors include Babe’s Bar, Bellevue Eagles No. 3912, Century Lounge, Jammer’s Pub, Olde Towne Tavern and Pat & Wally’s. The venues will offer drink specials, entertainment and food.

Springfield will also host a special St. Patrick’s barbecue on Friday, March 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 Ninth St. Yes, that’d typically be a fish fry Friday, but the Knights of Columbus Council No. 10894 are breaking out the meat with a special dispensation from the Omaha Archdiocese for the corned beef crowd.

As a vegetarian whose green beer days are well behind him, and lasted for about one day in college, don’t expect to catch me at either event, but both sound like they’d be a fun time. I am giving serious consideration to the Croatian Cultural Society’s $8 mac and cheese dinner, though.

Beyond St. Patty’s, here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Make a blanket: Bryan High School, 4700 Giles Road in Bellevue, will host Make a Blanket Day for Project Linus on Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will create blankets for children who are seriously ill or traumatized throughout the Omaha-Council Bluffs metropolitan area.

A brand new sewing machine will be given away, with a raffle entry for each blanket donated. Donations of new, handmade, washable blankets as well as cash, cotton fabric, batting, fleece and yarn are appreciated. Find more at omahaprojectlinus.org.

Learn about trees: The Gretna Arbor Society will hold its 16th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 4, at Harvest Hills Elementary School, 19125 Fir St. in Gretna.

The event includes door prizes plus talks on “Trees Are Part of Our Ecosystem,” “Opening the Window for Nebraska’s Deciduous Trees” and “Will Evergreens Survive in Nebraska?” Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.

Attend an art show: Springfield Platteview Community Schools will host a student art showcase Friday, March 10, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Platteview High School, 14801 S. 108th St. in Springfield. The show will feature artwork from all four SPCS schools.

Learn about foxes: The Schramm Education Center is hosting a Spring Break Days program on Friday, March 10, and Friday, March 17, with a theme of Fabulous Foxes. Activities run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and children ages 4 to 12. Young children age 3 and under are free.

Activities include learning about red fox pups and designing a fox den. Observe animal feedings at 11:30 a.m. by the frog and turtle terrarium. Take a forest hike looking for signs of foxes at 2 p.m. The center is at 21502 W. Highway 31 in Gretna.

Go see a show: The Bellevue Little Theatre is putting on “A Little Night Music” from March 10 through March 23. Set in Sweden in 1900, the show explores a tangle web of affairs centered around an actress. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children.

At the Loft Community Theatre, “Doublewide, Texas” will run March 24 through April 2. The inhabitants of a small Texas trailer park are thrown for a loop, with their way of life under threat, when they realize that a nearby town plans to annex them. General admission tickets are $24. Season tickets are $108.

Do you know of another community event that I should highlight? Drop me an email at scott.stewart@sarpycountytimes.com with the details. Or, if it’s coming up in the next couple weeks, reach out to rachel.george@sarpycountytimes.com.