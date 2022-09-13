 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OPPD president featured speaker at BU luncheon

Javier Fernandez, president and chief executive officer for OPPD, will be the featured speaker at a Hispanic Heritage luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 29, at Bellevue University.

The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and take place in the John B. Muller Administrative Services Building at 812 Bruin Blvd.

Tickets are $25 for the general public and $10 with a student ID. Registration can be completed online. Luncheon entertainment will be provided by the Hispanic Art Center.

Gina Ponce, director of Latino outreach at the university, said the event is an ideal way to cap off National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. in the United States.

“The community and conversation at this luncheon give us the opportunity to recognize the significant contributions that Hispanic Americans have made to our country’s history, culture and achievements,” she said.

