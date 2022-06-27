Pair of Nebraska state senators set to square off in special election for Congress

Voters in Nebraska’s 1st District on Tuesday will decide who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives for the next six months in what will be one of the earliest electoral contests following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion Friday.

Though the race between State Sens. Mike Flood of Norfolk and Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln will not be the only such contest — at least five states will hold primary elections Tuesday — it could be one of the most immediately consequential.

The winner will be sworn in as the state’s newest representative in Congress and leave an opening in the Nebraska Legislature, which could be called into a special session this summer to take up abortion restrictions.

Both Flood and Pansing Brooks told the Omaha World-Herald that they are working hard to win Tuesday, but both also acknowledged the challenges of reaching and motivating voters for an admittedly unusual election.

The whole reason for the race stems from the resignation of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a nine-term Republican congressman from Lincoln. Fortenberry stepped down earlier this year after he was convicted of three felonies in a case that originated from illegal campaign contributions. He is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday, the same day his former constituents will pick a replacement to serve out the remainder of his term, which ends in early January.

Flood, a Republican, and Pansing Brooks, a Democrat, are squaring off in the special election because they were selected by the leadership of their respective parties. Separate of those decisions, the two also won their party primary races on May 10, meaning Flood and Pansing Brooks will face each other again in the November general election to decide who will serve in the House for the next two years.

“There’s a lot of people who just don’t know about it,” Flood said.

Said Pansing Brooks, “There’s no question that we find people who say, ‘oh my gosh there’s an election on Tuesday?’”

Nebraska has not had a special election for Congress since 1951, according to election officials.

Given the lack of historical examples to go off of, Lancaster County Election Commissioner Dave Shively refrained from making predictions on turnout.

The county had about 35,000 requests for early ballots and, as of Friday morning, about 75% of those had been returned, according to Shively. The county has 200,491 total registered voters, with Republicans holding an edge over Democrats, 80,236 to 69,713 as of June 1, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Lancaster County accounts for much of the population in the 1st District, which includes all or parts of 12 counties in eastern Nebraska. It also covers parts of Sarpy County, including Bellevue, Offutt Air Force Base, La Vista and most of Papillion.

Like Shively, Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington also held off from a prediction on turnout, noting the unique circumstances of the race.

Within the portion of Sarpy County that falls in the 1st District, there were 3,559 requests for early ballots and, as of Friday, 2,291 of those early ballots had been returned, according to Ethington.

A total of 90,625 registered voters in Sarpy County live within the 1st District. Of those, 37,729 are registered Republicans and 25,441 are registered Democrats.

“Since this election is unique in a number of ways — only Congressional District 1 voters are eligible to vote in this election, this election will fill a vacancy in Congress, and we just had the primary election — it is hard to predict turnout,” she wrote in an email.

Whether and, if so, to what degree abortion could factor into Tuesday’s race remains a difficult question. But Friday’s Supreme Court decision, which effectively sends the issue of regulating abortion back to the states, won’t bring any unregistered potential voters off the sidelines — the voter registration deadline had already passed by Friday.

Flood, an attorney who owns a broadcast media and consulting business called Flood Communications, said he was pleased by the court’s decision, saying it “righted a wrong” that occurred with Roe v. Wade.

As a former speaker of the Legislature, Flood helped lead passage of Nebraska’s current abortion law, which bans abortion after 20 weeks post fertilization. He describes himself as “pro-life.”

In the hours after Friday’s ruling, Flood said Nebraskans need to begin conversations on both how the state should regulate abortion and how it should “build a culture of life.” That includes discussions on how to provide prenatal care for low-income women and resources for those facing an unwanted pregnancy, both before and after birth.

“A lot of people are looking at today’s decision as a black or white result. And it’s really just the beginning of a new conversation that we have to have everywhere in Nebraska,” he said.

Pansing Brooks, an attorney who co-founded her own law firm with her husband, said she was angered and shocked by the ruling despite the fact it had been largely expected due to a leaked draft opinion.

“I cannot believe that now my daughter does not have the same rights that I had growing up, the same protections to bodily autonomy and to be able to make decisions about her own body,” Pansing Brooks said.

News events in recent months have changed conversations with voters in the district, she said. For most of this year, inflation dominated those discussions, Pansing Brooks said. While it remains a pressing issue, the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion elevated abortion to a top-of-mind issue. A wave of deadly mass shootings did the same thing for action to combat gun violence, she said.

Pansing Brooks has campaigned on her ability and willingness to work across the political aisle. She was once a Republican but said she became a Democrat as the GOP moved further to the right on social issues. She describes herself as a fiscally conservative Democrat.

“I intend to work across the aisle and find people of goodwill and work to heal this country to find consensus,” she said. “No one party has all the answers.”

Flood has staked his campaign on being a check on Democrats in Washington, who he said are responsible for rampant inflation.

“I’ve heard it from everybody and there’s a real sentiment among people in the 1st District that want an end to the Biden-Pelosi agenda, and that’s on the table Tuesday,” Flood said.

Both lawmakers tout their experience in the Legislature. Flood, who was elected to a third term in 2020 after taking a break for a few years, became Nebraska’s longest-serving speaker of the Legislature during his first two terms in the body.

Pansing Brooks is nearing the end of her second four-year term in the Legislature. She is barred by term limits from seeking reelection.

Whoever wins Tuesday will be leaving the Legislature early, which could impact abortion policy in Nebraska. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that he would discuss with the current speaker of the Legislature the possibility of calling a special session this summer to consider abortion restrictions.

Earlier this year, Flood supported a bill that would have banned abortion upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Pansing Brooks opposed the bill, which died after an attempt to end a filibuster failed by two votes.

Ricketts, an abortion opponent, will have the ability to appoint a replacement for the winner of Tuesday’s special election.

The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.