Papillion La Vista football falls to Bellevue West in the first round of playoffs

The Papillion La Vista football team ran into of the best prep football teams in the state in Bellevue West on Oct. 29.

Despite its known defensive prowess, Papillion La Vista lost in a one sided 63-26 Class A playoff game against Bellevue West.

Bellevue West hit the scoreboard first with a 18-yard touchdown run from running back LJ Richardson from a Thundercat formation with eight minutes and 55 seconds left to play in the first.

West quarterback Luke Johannsen would connect with tight end Michah Riley-Ducker to increase the Thunderbird lead to 14-0 with five minutes and 22 seconds left to play in the first quarter.

The first miscue from Bellevue West would come when the Monarchs forced a three and out and then blocked a Thunderbird punt.

The blocked punt would give Papio the ball inside the five-yard line and lead to its first score of the night.

Bellevue West led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Johannsen would throw a 50-yard bomb to wide receiver Kyrell Jordan to put Bellevue West up 21-7 with about six and half minutes left in the second quarter.