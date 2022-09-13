 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Papillion Singing Seniors perform at Heritage Ridge

Transport to the past at the Papillion Singing Seniors’ upcoming fall concert.

The “Groovy ‘60s” show includes skits, costumes and music. Dressed as hippies, the group members will perform tunes including the Beatles, the Beach Boys and Sonny & Cher.

“It’s very lively and entertaining,” Rajaena Appleby of the Papillion Singing Seniors said.

They’ve never done this theme before, Appleby so they decided to try it out.

This free event is open to the public. See the show at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Southwest Church of the Nazarene in Millard. The church, located at 14808 Q St., is a group sponsor.

“This gives us a time where we invite our relatives and friends to come out and hear us,” Appleby said.

The Papillion Singing Seniors perform year-round at local senior living facilities. Appleby said they’re booked nearly every Tuesday.

A dozen people make up the group right now — six men and six women. They’re always searching for members, Appleby said, and welcome those newcomers.

