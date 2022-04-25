Papio NRD Names new assistant general manager

OMAHA -- The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced last week the promotion of Amanda Grint to assistant general manager.

Grint, formerly a water resources engineer, has worked for the Papio NRD for 15 years. She fills the position following the sudden passing of Marlin Petermann in December. Petermann worked for the Papio NRD for 47 years, the majority as assistant general manager.

“While the circumstances under which this position became available are extremely tragic and unfortunate, the District pulled together and immediately started the interview process,” said John Winkler, general manager of the Papio NRD.

“The District was quite fortunate to have extremely qualified and capable professionals apply for the position and it was a very competitive pool of applicants. We are very excited to work with Amanda in her new role and look forward to moving the District to new heights with her knowledge, expertise and experience,” he said.

Grint received a Bachelor of Science in biological systems engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a registered professional engineer, certified floodplain manager, and member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers and Nebraska Floodplain and Stormwater Managers Association.

“I am honored to have been selected as assistant general manager for the Papio NRD,”Grint said. “It’s certainly a heartbreaking turn of events with the passing of Marlin. I’m grateful for the many things I learned from him and throughout my time at the District.

“I’m anxious to work on District projects on a deeper level that improve our communities and quality of life, such as flood mitigation, trails, conservation efforts, enhancing our natural resources, and forming public/private partnerships,” she said.

