Papio NRD Opens Elkhorn River Access Sites

OMAHA -- The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District has opened all river access sites to the Elkhorn River for the season.

The river access sites include:

-- Elkhorn Crossing (intersection of 252nd St. and Bennington Road)

-- West Maple Road (West Maple Road northeast of Waterloo)

-- Graske Crossing (southeast corner of West Dodge Road & west of 204th Street)

High river flows occasionally force the Papio NRD to temporarily close the river access sites for safety purposes. Park closures for Elkhorn River sites are called for when the Elkhorn River gauge at Waterloo reads a stage of 5 feet or higher. Also, river access ramps may need to be cleaned of silt, debris and safety inspected before reopening.

To find whether the access sites are open or closed, go to:

-- Orange “River Access Sites” button on homepage of Papio NRD website or the website’s new ticker (top of every page) - papionrd.org/river-access-sites-open-or-closed-check-here

-- Papio NRD Facebook page and Twitter profile

-- Media alerts

The access sites will be open from April 1 through November 1 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.