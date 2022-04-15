Papio NRD says start conserving water

OMAHA -- An Eastern Nebraska group, the Lower Platte River Consortium, is encouraging the public to start now in proactively conserving water.

The consortium, which includes the Papio NRD and the Metropolitan Utilities District, said weather projections suggest warmer temperatures and below normal precipitation will continue through at least June.

In a press release, the water group said:

The Platte River is the lifeline for the state of Nebraska. A majority of the population relies on groundwater from wells, which are replenished by the Lower Platte River. The Platte River also provides habitat for fish and wildlife, recreation and recharges wells for irrigation in the Platte River valley.

Weather has a big impact on Platte River flows. Contributing factors include runoff from rainfall within the basin and snowpack in the Rocky Mountains near Denver, Colorado, and Laramie and Casper, Wyoming. Nebraska has experienced an unusually dry fall and very mild winter, with little snow and rainfall. Current conditions in the state are dry, including lower levels of moisture in the soil.

River flows can decrease to the point where the river will not adequately replenish the wells. Flows in the Platte River are currently adequate to recharge our wells; what those flows will be like later if dry conditions continue is unknown.

Current long-range predictions through May and June indicate above normal temperatures, and below normal precipitation for the state. Dry and warm conditions will have an impact on the amount of water in the Platte River that is available for its various needs and uses.

Given the current dryness, the group asks for the public’s assistance to use only what is needed. If dry conditions persist, the group will ask additional assistance from the public to conserve water.

“The consortium will continue to work together to monitor and share information with the public as we progress into these spring and summer months,” said Paul Zillig, general manager of the Lower Platte South NRD.

The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources has launched an online dashboard available to the public that displays real-time information that the department monitors and collects throughout the state.

The dashboard includes current up-to-date drought conditions, common drought indicators and the streamflow projection for Platte River at Ashland. The data reflects the conditions throughout the Lower Platte basin and the entire state.

To view the dashboard, visit the Department of Natural Resources’ site at dnr.nebraska.gov/water-planning/lower-platte-river-basin.