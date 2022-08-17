Papio NRD to hold free scrap tire collection in Springfield on Sept. 9

A free scrap tire collection will take place in Sarpy County thanks to a partnership among the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, Sarpy County and the Sarpy County Fair Board through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

The tire collection will be held at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds in Springfield on Friday, Sept. 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The collection is for Sarpy County residents only.

To drop off scrap tires, residents must bring a driver's license or most recent utility bill as proof of residency in Sarpy County.

There is no limit on the number of tires residents can bring, but residents are asked to have a tire count upon check-in. Rims and tubes are not allowed.

Assistance unloading tires will not be provided. Dealers and resellers are not allowed.

Residents can enter the Sarpy County Fairgrounds at Main Street and Railroad and exit at South Gate and Pflug Road.

For more information, contact the Papio NRD at 402-444-6222.