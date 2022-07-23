Pawsitive Reading at Bellevue Public Library allows children to practice literacy skills

Children cycled through the Bellevue Public Library on Saturday, meeting animals and reading books.

The event -- called Pawsitive Reading -- is one of the most popular children's programs at the library, said Michelle Bullock, head of children's services. It allows children to read to dogs, cats and ferrets that are either therapy animals or in training to become therapy animals.

When signups open, Bullock said they fill up within just a few days. Each person reads for a scheduled 15 minute time slot, then it cycles to new readers to allow multiple children to participate.

For the last 17 years, the library has put on this event with the help of teen and community volunteers. It runs every fourth Saturday.

After children read to animals five times, they're allowed to pick out a free book to take home. On Saturday, 8-year-old Noah Huff reached his threshold for the prize.

His mother, Jennifer Huff, said Noah wasn't a fan of reading until he starting coming to this program about a year ago. Now, she said he comes to the library regularly to check out books and participate in events.