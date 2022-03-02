'Peacemaker' is a near-masterpiece of comic book media

I have always been a fan of superhero media and when it comes to DC Comics, they have some of my favorite characters.

Warner Brothers has let the ball drop on the DC Cinematic Universe they are trying to build to equal the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director James Gunn swooped in to save the day with his 2021 film, “The Suicide Squad.” That movie was a sequel mixed with a reboot that is part of the larger universe. Gunn knocked it out of the park with “The Suicide Squad,” proving once again he can take the most obscure characters and make them entertaining.

I am here to write that Gunn once again knocked it out of the park with the TV series “Peacemaker,” starring WWE legend John Cena.

Cena plays the titular character Peacemaker and comes in guns blazing to the screen.

Cena does a wonderful job with the character. With the additional time and material with a TV show, we as the audience get to see much more depth added to the character.

I never thought, growing up seeing Cena slamming Edge through two tables, that one day he would be a movie star.

Cena’s Peacemaker is much like an onion. Peacemaker is a troubled character that gives off the most stereotypical pro-America vibe, but eventually is shown to be more complex than that.

Gunn is an expert at taking unknown characters and making the audience care about them.

This mastery of character work carries over even better to the television medium, where we as the audience get to spend more time with everybody.

Vigilante, played by Freddie Stroma, will be an instant fan favorite for many that watch this show. Stroma brings even further comedy to an already hilarious show. Imagine an adult with a teenager’s mindset, and access to various types of weaponry — that is Vigilante.

When Cena and Stroma are on the screen together it is like watching two best friends shoot at stuff. I felt genuine chemistry between the two actors and I can’t wait to see more of their antics in future seasons.

Leota Adebayo, played by Danielle Brooks, was the most humorous character in a show filled with hilarious moments. Brooks brings moments of great authenticity to the role and many times reacted to situations as I would have.

Adebayo, as a character, essentially plays the part of a normal person thrown into this absurd mess of a situation.

I can’t review a piece of art from Gunn without talking about the score.

The opening sequence played before every episode is legendary and brought me back to the glam metal heydays. I never once clicked the skipped intro button for “Peacemaker,” that’s just how good it is.

I review movies and TV shows on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“Peacemaker” earns a perfect five out of five buckets of popcorn for being a must-watch show for all that enjoy masterful storytelling and character development.

If you are squeamish or easily offended, this might not be the movie for you. If it is not obvious, leave the kids at home for this one.

