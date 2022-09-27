PHOTO: Bellevue East announces homecoming court

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Four total touchdowns from Colby Duncan and a special teams score led Class B No. 2 Omaha Gross to a dominant 49-7 win over Ralston on Friday night.
Nostalgia is like a magical transport to the sunny parts of our past. It takes something old and makes it forever shiny, recollecting only the…
Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike issued a statement in advance of a countywide public hearing on property taxes after receiving calls after postcards…
Omaha Gross Catholic was down to set point in the opening set, but lost comprehensively to Concordia in three sets (26-24, 25-11, 25-14) at ho…
Gretna scored early and often in a 63-9 desolation of Bellevue East on Friday, Sept. 23.
Confidence is building in the Chieftains’ camp after a narrow defeat to No. 1 Gretna in pool play of the Papillion-La Vista Invitational on Fr…
Bellevue youth are invited to go fishing with Bellevue police officers.
Bellevue West swept East in a boys tennis dual on Wednesday, Sept. 7, improving to 2-1 this season in duals, and followed that with a team win…
After 30 years of service, Officer Jim Bartley retired from the Bellevue Police Department.
When Bellevue was forced to chop down ash trees due to emerald ash borers — a type of beetle that feeds on them — City Councilman Don Preister…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.