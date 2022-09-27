 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bellevue East Homecoming Court

PHOTO: Bellevue East announces homecoming court

  • 0
Bellevue East Homecoming

Bellevue East High School announced its homecoming court. Pictured front row from left are Jayda Parker, Olivia Martinez, Madison DeMeo, Alyssa-Jo Lemley and Sheyenne Stites. Pictured back row from left are Marshal Chandler, Patrick Garber, Jacob Mendick, Noah Urban and Ty Renault. A homecoming parade will be held Wednesday, and the football game and fireworks are Friday. The homecoming dance is Saturday.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert