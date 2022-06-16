PHOTO: Bellevue Public Schools bids farewell to longtime employees

The Bellevue Public Schools is recognizing its 2021-22 retiring and resigning employees with at least 15 years of service in the district.
Pictured front row from right are Julie Daugherty-Braun (32 years), Cynthia Curitti (30 years), Mary Trowbridge (45 years), Mary Walters (37 years), Teri Clapper (33 years), Michael Duffy (40 years), Arlen Quinn (35 years) and Kory Hill (31 years).
Pictured second row from left are Johnny Frady (23 years), Rebecca Hutchinson (22 years), Mary Beth Peppers (23 years), Janice Nelson (22 years), Jane Supenski (19 years), Terry Mack (22 years), Jeanne Bezy (23 years), Jodi Grice (26 years), Ellen Kramer (16 years) and Vicki Kemp (29 years).
Pictured third row from left are Cody Talarico (23 years), Laurie Hanna (24 years), Vicki Johnson (20 years), Todd Porter (24 years), Bruce Bartholow (29 years), Lynne Henkel (26 years) and Tammy Smith (26 years).
Pictured back row from left are Charles Owen (17.5 years), Cyle Nolte (28 years), Jason Waller (22 years) and Dean Schultz (26 years).
Not pictured are Marty Becker (20 years), Ashley Bender (15 years), Marie Bennett (33 years), Deborah Bose (22 years), Stephanie Carlyle (29 years), Mary De La Castro (29 years), Joan Halbur (20 years), Tobin Higgs (22 years), Lisa Holtmeyer (26 years), Mary Jarmon-Cooper (27 years), David Latta (15 years), Janet Perteet (25 years), Sara Powell (18 years), Sharon Repaskey (26 years), John Seigel (31 years), Shirley Smelser – 15 years), Claire Spillman (20 years), Sandra Stevens (15 years) and Angela Warbelton (15 years).
"The honorees have exemplified dedication, hard work, and commitment to our students, families, and the Bellevue/Offutt Community," according to a BPS news release.